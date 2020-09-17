Michael Thomas doesn’t practice Thursday

Getty Images

Saints head coach Sean Payton didn’t have much to say about wide receiver Michael Thomas’ ankle injury on Thursday, but the team’s injury report provided an update.

Thomas didn’t practice as the team worked to prepare for Monday night’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas. That’s not a great surprise as reports this week indicated that the team believes he will miss multiple weeks as a result of a high-ankle sprain.

Payton said he wouldn’t discuss injuries when asked if putting Thomas on injured reserve was a possibility. Players can be activated from the list after three weeks under a rule change adopted for this season.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders also missed practice, although it was a rest day for a veteran who could be in line for more action as long as Thomas is out of the lineup.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport (elbow) didn’t practice and guard Cesar Ruiz (ankle) was limited. Both players were out for last Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers.