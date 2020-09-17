Nick Chubb’s touchdown gives Browns 7-3 lead

Getty Images

The Browns scored a touchdown AND made the extra point.

Cleveland already has scored more points than it did last week when now former kicker Austin Seibert missed an extra point after the Browns’ only touchdown.

Nick Chubb ended a 10-play, 75-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run. New kicker Cody Parkey made the PAT to give the Browns a 7-3 lead over their instate rival with 1:48 left in the first quarter.

Baker Mayfield went 4-for-4 for 55 yards, but he didn’t target Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, KhaDarel Hodge had a catch for 26, Austin Hooper one for 11 and Jarvis Landry and Chubb each had a 9-yard reception.

Chubb ran for 27 yards on five carries.