No practice for Jamison Crowder Thursday

The Jets are down one wide receiver with Denzel Mims on injured reserve and they may be missing another one against the 49ers on Sunday.

Jets head coach Adam Gase said that Crowder will not take part in practice on Thursday. He was limited on Wednesday because he injured his hamstring during the session.

“Just running, just kind of pulled up,” Gase said, via Andy Vasquez of NorthJersey.com. “We’ve just got to see how bad it is. . . . We’re still evaluating him. If we can get him back out there [for practice] that’s a good sign. We’ll just kind of see how the rest of the week plays out.”

Crowder had six catches for 115 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown, during the Week One loss to the Bills. The Jets only managed 254 total yards of offense, so Crowder accounted for a significant amount of their production and his absence would make avoiding an 0-2 start more difficult.