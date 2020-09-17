No starting quarterbacks injured or benched in Week One for first time since 2011

Getty Images

The NFL got a piece of good news to start the 2020 season: All 32 starting quarterbacks made it out of Week One unscathed.

No quarterbacks suffered serious injuries in Week One, and no quarterbacks were benched, either. That means 2020 is poised to be the first season since 2011 when all 32 quarterbacks who started Week One also started Week Two.

For all the concerns that this highly unusual offseason would result in more injuries, if anything the opposite has been true at the league’s most important position: No quarterbacks were injured in the first game this year, and the last time that happened was during the 2011 season, when the offseason was cut short by a work stoppage.

Last year there were two starting quarterback changes in the first week of the season: Jaguars Week One starter Nick Foles was injured and replaced by Gardner Minshew, and Jets Week One quarterback Sam Darnold was sick and replaced by Trevor Siemian.