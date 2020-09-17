Pete Carroll expects air quality in Seattle to improve by Sunday

Getty Images

Wildfires around Washington state have made air quality in and around Seattle an issue the last couple of weeks and Wednesday was no exception.

The air quality was deemed to be in an unhealthy range when the Seahawks were set to practice and that led the team to work in their indoor facility. They did the same last Friday, but head coach Pete Carroll said he thinks things should be fine by Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Forecasts call for a positive change in the weather that would make backup plans for playing the game unnecessary.

“We see a turn in the weather pattern coming before the weekend that should help us out,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “We’re tuned into it, the predictions, if you’re paying attention to the science, the predictions are it’s gonna move out some here, but anything can happen so we’ve got to be ready.”

Carroll said the team and the league are “very cognizant” of the issue and will continue to monitor it into the weekend. The 49ers did the same last weekend and wound up playing the Cardinals at home as scheduled.