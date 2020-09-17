Ronnie Stanley back at Ravens practice

Getty Images

The Ravens got left tackle Ronnie Stanley back at practice on Thursday.

Stanley injured his hip in the Week One win over the Browns and did not take part in Wednesday’s session. That came after head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that he anticipated Stanley would be on the field, so there was some reason for concern that the injury was worse than initially thought.

Such fears are on hold now that multiple reporters at Thursday’s practice have noted that he is back on the field.

The Ravens also have cornerback Jimmy Smith on the field. Smith also sat out on Wednesday with a hip injury.

Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee) and wide receiver Chris Moore (finger) remained out of practice. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams was also not practicing, although he’s thought to be taking a rest day.