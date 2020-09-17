Russell Wilson raves about Jamal Adams

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is many great things, including a great teammate. He praises his fellow players even when praise may not entirely be justified, which is admirable.

Sometimes though, it’s obvious that the praise is far from perfunctory.

That’s the clear impression I got when talking to Wilson immediately after Sunday’s win over the Seahawks, when I asked Wilson about the impact of safety Jamal Adams on the team’s defense. Wilson became animated, rattling off a stream of one-word superlatives, each of which fairly can be punctuated with an exclamation point.

“Leadership! Energy! Focus! Discipline! Execution!” Wilson said. “He can do it all. He’s a Hall of Fame, championship-caliber player.”

Adams instantly makes the team’s defense better, and they’ll need it on Sunday night, with the Patriots and Cam Newton coming to town on Sunday night, on NBC.