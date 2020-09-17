Ten Chiefs fans told to quarantine after contact with infected fan at game

Getty Images

The Chiefs had just under 16,000 fans at last Thursday’s game against the Texans and 10 of them have been told to quarantine by the Kansas City Health Department after another fan tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the Chiefs said they worked with the department to document how the infected person spent their time at Arrowhead Stadium and were able to identify the other fans who were in close proximity to them during the game.

“The individual and the individual’s group were seated in the lower level of the stadium,” the statement said. “By design, the stadium’s COVID protocol plan limited potential exposure to a single seating zone within the stadium. All staff with known interactions with the positive case were required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE), including a mask. Additionally, the protocols in place at the stadium require all attendees to be wearing masks inside the stadium. Compliance with the protocols remains a key component to making this plan effective. We appreciate the professionalism and diligence of the Health Department and will continue to support its efforts in this matter and throughout the season.”

In an email to the Kansas City Star, Kansas City health director Dr. Rex Archer said that he wants to “remind everyone that COVID-19 is anywhere and everywhere.”

The Chiefs and Jaguars were the only teams to have fans in attendance for Week One. Four teams will have fans in the stands for Week Two and more teams are planning to open their gates in the weeks to come.