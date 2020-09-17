Texans trying to get 15,000 fans in by October

Getty Images

The AFC South could become the most open division in the league, at least in terms of letting fans in.

The Texans announced that they’re trying to work with local officials to have as many as 15,000 fans for their second home game on Oct. 4 against the Vikings.

“We have implemented all of the rigorous protocols required by the NFL to ensure the health and safety of our fans, our staff and our team,” the team said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming our home-field advantage back to NRG Stadium and resuming our beloved Texans gameday traditions very soon. We live in the most diverse community in America and nothing brings us together like Houston Texans football.”

They’ll still play before an empty house Sunday against the Ravens.

Nashville officials are expected to announce today that the Titans can also host fans in October as well. Jacksonville was one of two teams to have fans in the stands last week, and the Colts will have a limited number this week, one of four locations with people in the crowd this week.