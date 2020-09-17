Titans about to get fans back in the building

Getty Images

Four teams will host fans at games this weekend, and that number’s apparently going to grow soon.

According to the Nashville Tennesseean, city officials are expected to announce this morning that a limited number of fans will be allowed for the Titans’ next home game, Oct. 4 against the Steelers.

The city had previously banned fans through September for both the Titans and Nashville’s MLS team through the month of September. That covers this week’s game against the Jaguars.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the city’s COVID-19 taskforce have a press conference this morning, and Titans team president Burke Nihill is expected to be there.

The city is beginning to ease restrictions, including extending the curfew for bars and restaurants Monday night for the Titans opener.