Tom Brady: Bruce Arians is the coach, I’m a player, we’re trying to win

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn’t hold his tongue when it came to publicly criticizing quarterback Tom Brady‘s play in the team’s season-opening loss to the Saints.

That’s a different approach than the one Patriots head coach Bill Belichick employed during Brady’s time in New England. Arians said that Brady was fine with that approach and added on SiriusXM NFL Radio that Brady’s feelings don’t get hurt easily.

Brady had a videoconference with reporters on Thursday and was asked about his reaction to Arians sharing his views with the media. Brady didn’t say anything to suggest that Arians’ words were causing him to lose any sleep.

“He’s the coach. I’m a player. We’re trying to win a game,” Brady said, via Greg Auman of The Athletic.com.

Brady’s bounced back well from plenty of off games in the past. Facing a Panthers team that gave up 34 points to the Raiders last week could be the ticket to adding to that list.