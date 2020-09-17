Vic Beasley, Jadeveon Clowney bumped up to full practices

Getty Images

Pass rusher Vic Beasley may be closing in on his Titans debut.

Beasley was listed as a full participant in practice for the first time since reporting to Titans camp last month. Beasley was on the non-football injury list and not practicing through the September 5 cut to 53 players and a knee injury kept him from fully practicing before being ruled out in Week One.

Jadeveon Clowney did play in the Monday night win over the Broncos, but was listed on Wednesday’s report with a hip injury that limited his participation. He also moved up to full participation on Thursday.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown moved in the other direction from the two edge defenders. He was limited on Wednesday with a knee injury and did not practice on Thursday. Corey Davis (hamstring) got in a limited workout after sitting out to start the week.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler and left tackle Taylor Lewan were added to the injury report on Thursday. Butler was limited with a quad injury while an illness kept Lewan from getting on the field.