Vikings place Pat Elflein on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Vikings will be down a starting offensive lineman against the Colts this weekend.

The team has placed right guard Pat Elflein on injured reserve. Elflein started and played every snap against the Packers in Week One and he was not on Wednesday’s injury report, so the reason for the move is not yet known.

Elflein will be eligible to return to action after three games on the list. There is no limit to the number of players that can be activated from injured reserve this season.

Dru Samia is listed as Elflein’s backup on the Vikings depth chart. Rookie Ezra Cleveland is listed as the backup to left guard Dakota Dozier.

Elflein has started 43 games since the Vikings made him a third-round pick in the 2017 draft.

UPDATE 4:39 p.m. ET: Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Elflein injured his thumb in Thursday’s practice.