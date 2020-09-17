Yetur Gross-Matos in concussion protocol, Kawann Short back at practice

Getty Images

The Panthers had some good news and some bad news on the defensive line Thursday.

Defensive tackle Kawann Short was back at practice after sitting out Wednesday’s session with a foot injury. Short was only able to work in limited fashion, but it is a positive development for the chances of having him available against the Buccaneers.

The bad news concerns second-round pick Yetur Gross-Matos. The rookie is in the concussion protocol after developing symptoms following a shot to the head during Wednesday’s practice.

Gross-Matos was credited with one tackle while playing 16 snaps in last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders.Zach Kerr, Bravvion Roy and Efe Obada are among the players who could see more time due to the other injuries on the defensive line.