49ers expect Ahkello Witherspoon to start at cornerback on Sunday

Getty Images

The 49ers got some good news at the thin cornerback position.

Ahkello Witherspoon is proceeding in the concussion protocol, and the plan is for him to start on Sunday against the Jets, according to Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Witherspoon’s availability is important because starting cornerback Richard Sherman was placed on injured reserve this week.

The 49ers’ defense, which was excellent last season, did not get off to a great start in their Week One loss to the Cardinals. They’ll face a very different offense on Sunday against the Jets.