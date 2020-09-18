A.J. Green had only three catches on 13 targets vs. Browns

Posted by Mike Florio on September 18, 2020, 10:38 AM EDT
The Patriots like to move on from a player a year too early instead of doing so a year too late. The Bengals, at this point, seem destined to be moving on from receiver A.J. Green a year too late.

Green, franchise tagged in 2020 with total compensation in excess of $18 million, has disappointed through two weeks. On Thursday night, quarterback Joe Burrow targeted Green 13 times. Green emerged with three catches for 29 yards.

As noted by NFL.com, Green becomes one of only three receivers in the last 10 years to have 13 or more targets and fewer than 30 receiving yards in a single game.

Through two games, Green has 22 targets, eight catches, and 80 yards.

Burrow had a plausible explanation for Green’s limited production.

“They started playing more two-high [safety],” Burrow told reporters after the game. “He was playing well at the beginning of the game. I missed some throws to A.J. again. I am just going to have to fix that. I can’t keep missing throws to A.J. when he gets open like he does.”

That’s fine, but Green had chances to make some of those catches and didn’t.

The broader question is whether the money devoted to Green would have been better spent elsewhere. Come next year, it most likely will be. If Green stays, he’ll likely have to take a lot less than $18 million.

10 responses to “A.J. Green had only three catches on 13 targets vs. Browns

  3. Well, he would’ve had a TD catch last night if the defender didn’t yank one of his arms off the ball.

    And he should’ve had a TD the week before if not for the bogus offensive PI. I mean, yeah, you can call that PI. But then you better call 15 of them a game. Consistency.

    Not a Bengals fan but its a little too early to write off Green. Burrow is targeting him. He has a certain level of confidence in him. Hes a rookie 2 games in, and Green is the target of the defense. Theyll get it together soon.

  5. I’ve always liked the kid but he looked rusty as heck last night. Hoping he plays himself back into elite status. Cincy should’ve acquired assets for him when they had the chance.

    Paging Jamar Chase.

  8. I am sure Browns DB Denzel Ward had something to due with Thursday’s showing.

    I thought Green was open in the endzone on a play and Burrows overthrew him on a guaranteed TD.

  9. A.J is one of my favorite receivers in the NFL. The silent assassin. He has always a pain in the butt for the ravens. Great guy too. However, watching the game yesterday, he looked slow and not gaining much separation. I wonder if this is just because he and Joe Burrow need to develop chemistry or could it be the beginning of the end for A.J? Being out of football all last year might be a factor. Also, father time will catch up with everyone, even the great ones.

  10. AJ Green’s best days are behind him. He’s a WR4 or WR5 at this point in his career. People forget that he’s in his 9th NFL season, so relying on him to be anything more than a short-route possession receiver isn’t realistic. His greatest contributions will be teaching Burrow about NFL coverages in the film room and how to act like a professional on and off the field.

