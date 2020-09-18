Aaron Jones still plans on doing the Lambeau Leap even without fans

Getty Images

Lambeau Field won’t have fans for Sunday’s home opener against the Lions. That won’t keep running back Aaron Jones from doing the Lambeau Leap.

Multiple times, he hopes.

The Packers practiced at Lambeau Field on Friday to get a feel for how the stadium will look and sound during Sunday’s game. The first eight rows of stands are covered with advertisements.

“You’ll definitely still see a Lambeau Leap from me, probably right on one of those tarps,” Jones said after practice on Friday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “Just gotta pick which one, or wherever I score at or the location I’m at it’s gonna be that one. Definitely different seeing it, though, replacing the fans and just the tarp. Definitely not the Lambeau we’re used to.”

Jones tied for the NFL lead with 19 touchdowns last season. Eleven of those came at home.

He opened this season with one touchdown, with 76 yards on 20 touches.