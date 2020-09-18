Andrew Sendejo won’t be suspended for hit on Tyler Boyd

USA TODAY Sports

Browns safety Andrew Sendejo has been suspended in the past for an illegal hit, but that history won’t result in another suspension for a penalty he picked up on Thursday night.

Sendejo was penalized for lowering his head to initiate contact while hitting Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd in the third quarter of Cleveland’s 35-30 victory. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Sendejo will not be suspended for the infraction, but he may be fined by the league.

Sendejo was suspended while playing for the Vikings in 2017 for a hit to the head of then-Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace that left Wallace with a concussion.

The veteran safety led the Browns with 10 tackles on Thursday night.