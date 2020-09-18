Baker Mayfield: “Hype is real” for Joe Burrow

Getty Images

Consider Baker Mayfield among those impressed by Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.

While the Cleveland Browns managed to get a 35-30 victory over the Bengals on Thursday night, Burrow kept trying to rally the Bengals from two-score deficits in the second half. He helped the Bengals convert all five fourth down plays they attempted to convert on the night and Burrow kept taking hits and bouncing back as led Cincinnati to two fourth quarter touchdown drives.

“I didn’t get a chance to watch him last week (against the Los Angeles Chargers) but I heard the rave reviews and you could tell it’s true. The hype is real with Joe,” Mayfield said to reporters after the game Thursday night.

Burrow threw 61 passes on the night and tossed the first three touchdown passes of his career to C.J. Uzomah, Mike Thomas and Tyler Boyd. The 61 attempts were the second most by a rookie dating back to 1950, according to Pro-Football-Reference. Only Chris Weinke’s 63 attempts for the Carolina Panthers against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 30, 2001 eclipsed Burrow’s mark from Thursday night. Carson Wentz against the Bengals in Dec. 2016 is the only other rookie over that span to reach 60 attempts in a game.

Burrow finished the night with 37 completions for 316 yards with the three touchdowns and no interceptions.

“I thought he played extremely well,” Mayfield said. “Just being decisive, keeping plays extended, taking care of the ball. I thought he did a great job. It’s always good to see another young guy come in and take over and obviously that team loves him. They follow him and he leads them.”