Bruce Arians on Leonard Fournette’s role: “If it increases, it increases”

The Buccaneers added running back Leonard Fournette not long before the start of the season. For the first game of the season, he didn’t do much. Will he do more this week against Carolina?

“He’s only been here about 10 or 12 days, so I thought he did OK with what he had,” coach Bruce Arians said of Fournette’s performance against the Saints. “He’s learning every single word. If [his role] increases, it increases. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. He’s working hard to get some more snaps.”

Fournette participated in only 13 percent of the snaps against the Saints, getting five carries for five yards and one reception (on one target) for 14. Starter Ronald Jones took 47 percent of the snaps, and LeSean McCoy was on the field for 36 percent.

Last year, Fournette rushed for more than 1,100 yards and added more than 500 more catching passes. But it’s always a challenge to learn a new offense, new playbook, new teammates, new coaches, new living arrangements, new everything on the fly.