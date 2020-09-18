C.J. Anderson announces his retirement

Getty Images

Running back C.J. Anderson did not sign with anyone this offseason and he won’t be signing with anyone now that the year is underway.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Anderson has decided to retire as an active player.

Anderson signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and took on a prominent offensive role the next year. He led the team in rushing yards during the 2014 season and won a Super Bowl ring when the Broncos beat the Panthers in Santa Clara in Super Bowl 50.

He would remain with the Broncos through 2017, when he posted a career-high 1,007 rushing yards. He was released in 2018 and spent time with the Panthers, Rams and Lions over the last two seasons. He tried out for the Seahawks late last season and said he was “done with ball” when he didn’t land a job, so Friday’s news isn’t out of left field.

Anderson is planning to move into coaching and said, via Schefter, there will be “details soon” about that pursuit.