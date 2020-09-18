C.J. Uzomah having MRI to determine extent of Achilles injury

Getty Images

Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah‘s season may have come to an end on Thursday night.

Uzomah was carted to the locker room in the second half of the 35-30 loss to the Browns and the team announced that he would not return with an Achilles injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the fear is he tore his Achilles and that Uzomah is having an MRI Friday to determine whether or not that’s the case.

If so, Uzomah will be out for the rest of the season.

Uzomah caught the first touchdown pass of Joe Burrow‘s NFL career in the second quarter of Thursday’s game. He had eight catches for 87 yards this season before the injury.

Drew Sample and Cethan Carter are the other tight ends on the Bengals roster.