Cam Heyward is the Week One NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

The NFL distributes several awards every week based on in-game performance. Every Friday, the NFL Players Association announces an important award for off-field contributions: The Community MVP.

This Friday, Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward receives the recognition, for installing the first of several Little Free Libraries in underserved communities across the Pittsburgh area. He has officially launch the Rufus and Judy Jordan Literacy Project, named after his grandparents. The project focuses on social justice, racial equality, financial literacy and life skills.

“It’s an honor to receive the NFLPA Community MVP for a second year in a row,” Heyward said. “The work that I do with my foundation is not to achieve awards, but to impact children in many ways.”

Heyward created the Rufus and Judy Jordan Literacy Project after Rufus Johnson passed away in June. He was a teacher and leader of the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers. Judy Jordan worked for more than 30 years as a teacher in Pittsburgh.

“The Rufus and Judy Jordan Literacy Project is close to my heart, as it honors my grandparents and their love of education,” Heyward said.

Congratulations to Cam Heyward for his efforts to make a difference in his community, which hopefully will inspire others to do the same.