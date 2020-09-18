Cardinals sign Mike Nugent to practice squad

Getty Images

The Cardinals didn’t part ways with kicker Zane Gonzalez after last Sunday’s game, but they have brought another kicking option into the organization.

Gonzalez missed two of the three field goals he tried in Arizona’s 24-20 victory over the 49ers. That likely influenced the team’s decision to sign veteran Mike Nugent to their practice squad.

Nugent was 5-of-8 on field goals and 15-of-16 on extra points in four games with the Patriots last season. He’s made just under 81 percent of his field goals over a career that began with the Jets in 2005 and featured a previous stop in Arizona during the 2009 season.

Gonzalez was 31-of-35 on field goals and 34-of-35 on extra points for the Cardinals last season.