Chicago mayor thinks Bears are unlikely to have fans at Soldier Field this year

The Bears say they’re optimistic they’ll have fans at Soldier Field before the season is over. The mayor of Chicago is less optimistic.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said there’s a less than 50 percent chance that Soldier Field will be open to fans in 2020.

“We’ve had challenges there. The Bears have to be better partners in a range of different issues, this as well,” Lightfoot said, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score. “We’re willing to absolutely work with the Bears. But they got to talk with us and be willing to cooperate and not just say things in the media. . . . We’re nowhere near at a place where we can even realistically talk about fans coming back to Soldier Field.”

Soldier Field opens for the season on Sunday, and the stands will be empty. Lightfoot thinks the stadium will be empty for seven more games after that.