Chris Godwin at practice on Friday

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin appears to be making progress toward getting out of the concussion protocol.

Godwin was not at practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but he was dressed and carrying a helmet at the portion of Friday’s session open to the media.

The injury report will show what level of participation Godwin had during the practice. Going through a non-contact practice without any concussion symptoms is one of the requirements for clearance from the protocol, so final word on his status for Sunday’s game against the Panthers is unlikely to come before the weekend.

Godwin’s fellow wideout Mike Evans has been dealing with a hamstring injury for the last couple of weeks. He’s turned in a pair of limited practices this week, which is a good sign for his ability to play on Sunday.