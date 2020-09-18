Chris Godwin listed as doubtful, no designation for Mike Evans

Getty Images

It looks like the Buccaneers will only have one of their starting wide receivers for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Chris Godwin was able to return to practice on a limited basis on Friday, but was listed as doubtful to play as he still remains in the concussion protocol. The Bucs did move Mike Evans from doubtful to questionable last Saturday and he played against the Saints, so a positive response to his increased activity could put Godwin in position to be cleared.

Evans moved from limited participation in practice to full participation on Friday. He had a quiet game in Week One as he dealt with a hamstring injury and head coach Bruce Arians said this week that he wants to see more passes going Evans’ way in the future.

Tight end Antony Auclair was ruled out with a calf injury. No other Bucs were given injury designations for Week Two.