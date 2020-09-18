Deshaun Watson proud to be part of historic group

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson loves having company.

Primarily, because he has more of it than ever before.

Watson was one of 10 Black quarterbacks to start in Week One, the most in NFL history.

“It’s something cool,” Watson said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “It’s definitely dope to be a part of and create history in that way. Guys just got to continue to go, giving other African American quarterbacks that are younger more opportunities, especially from where I come from.

“At the same time, you’ve got to go out there and perform and get the same knowledge and same wisdom as everyone else that’s at this level. We’ve just got to continue to grow and use it as a positive thing for sure.”

Watson was joined leading teams by Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Cam Newton (Patriots), Lamar Jackson (Ravens), Kyler Murray (Cardinals), Dak Prescott (Cowboys), Russell Wilson (Seahawks), Teddy Bridgewater (Panthers), Dwayne Haskins (Washington), and Tyrod Taylor (Chargers).

It’s also worth noting that group includes three league MVPs, (Jackson, Mahomes, and Newton).

The NFL still has plenty of work to do before equality can be declared — specifically in coaching and front offices — but it’s at least an encouraging sign that some old stereotypes are falling by the wayside on the field.