DeVante Parker will be a gametime call, Elandon Roberts out

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker wrapped up a limited week of practice on Friday and word on his status for Sunday’s game against the Bills will have to wait.

Parker tweaked his already bothersome hamstring during last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots and head coach Brian Flores said on Friday that the wideout will be a gametime decision against Buffalo.

Parker led the Dolphins with 47 receiving yards despite missing half of last week’s game, so his presence would be a plus for Ryan Fitzpatrick and the passing game this weekend.

Flores also said that linebacker Elandon Roberts has been ruled out for this weekend. Roberts is recovering from a concussion.