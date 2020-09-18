Falcons not concerned about Julio Jones’ hamstring

Getty Images

Although Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has been limited in practice this week by a hamstring injury, he should be good to go for Sunday against the Cowboys.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said today that he’s not worried about whether Jones will be good to go when the team needs him.

“My concern level is low,” Quinn said.

Jones is currently leading the NFL with 157 receiving yards, and Quinn said the injury has been affecting Jones since before last week’s game, so there’s no reason to believe this is a major problem. The Falcons’ passing game should be in good shape.