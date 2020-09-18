Golden Tate questionable, but practicing

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones hasn’t had all his offensive weapons available to him often, but he could finally get them together Sunday.

Via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Giants wide receiver Golden Tate was listed as questionable for this week’s game against the Bears.

He missed last week with a hamstring issue.

If Tate returns, it would be the first time Jones has been able to take the field with Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram, Darius Slayton, and Tate all healthy and on the field.

The Giants also listed safety Adrian Colbert (quad) as out after a mid-week injury, and linebacker Carter Coughlin (hamstring) as questionable.