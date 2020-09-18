Henry Ruggs misses another day of practice

Getty Images

Raiders coach Jon Gruden hailed rookie Henry Ruggs for playing through pain, but he isn’t practicing.

According to Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com, the rookie wide receiver was held out of practice again Friday because of the knee issue that popped up last week.

The first-rounder showed his deep speed last week against the Panthers, with a 45-yard reception. They also mixed him into the run game, hoping to find ways to take advantage of his speed. But if he’s not able to practice tomorrow, his availability for Monday’s game against the Saints is very much in doubt.

Tackles Trent Brown and Sam Young, and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski were also out Friday.