Is Jimmy Garoppolo going through his reads too quickly?

Getty Images

An interesting question arose during 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s Friday press conference regarding quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the speed through which he goes through his progression of eligible receivers. The question was inspired by Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young, who mentioned on radio this week that perhaps Garoppolo is going through his reads too quickly.

So is that happening?

“That’s a very common thing,” Shanahan told reporters. “All the time throughout every game, there’s going to be times where a quarterback either goes too fast through a progression or too slow. Sometimes it’s harder when you’re amped up and everything, so you’re just trying to find that even keeled throughout the game, that balance of being amped up and trying to keep your rhythm of the game. So there was a couple he might’ve been a little too fast on, a couple a little too slow, but that’s pretty normal. That wasn’t everything, but there was a couple he was like that on.”

Despite having a triple-digit passer rating on Sunday, Garoppolo’s first 2020 game did not go well, in part because one on his throws — a screen pass to tight end George Kittle — sailed over Kittle’s head and resulted in Kittle jumping and taking a helmet to the knee.

Garoppolo needs to re-establish himself against the Jets. Although he’s in no danger of being benched, the broader question is whether, after the season, the 49ers will look elsewhere for a starting quarterback and move on from Garoppolo, who will have only $2.8 million in dead money left on his contract after this season and cutting or trading him would create a whopping $24.1 million in cap space.