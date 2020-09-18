J.J. Watt limited in practice again but has no designation

Getty Images

Texas defensive end J.J. Watt has spent the week on practice report as limited with a hip injury.

But Watt will play Sunday against the Ravens. He was not given a designation.

Watt, 31, has played all 16 games only once the past four seasons. That came in 2018 when he made 16 sacks.

The Texans list receiver Brandin Cooks (quadriceps), offensive lineman Tytus Howard (ankle), running back Duke Johnson (ankle) and linebacker Peter Kalambayi (hamstring) as questionable.

Kalambayi did not practice Friday after being added to the report Thursday with a limited practice.

Cooks, Howard and Johnson were limited in all three practices this week.