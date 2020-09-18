Jack Doyle won’t play this weekend

Getty Images

The Colts will be missing tight end Jack Doyle as they try to even their record at 1-1 against the Vikings this weekend.

Doyle missed practice all three days this week and head coach Frank Reich announced he’ll be out when he spoke to reporters on Friday. Doyle is dealing with ankle and knee issues after catching three passes for 49 yards in last Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars.

Trey Burton is on injured reserve, so Mo Alie-Cox and Noah Togiai are the other tight ends on the active roster.

The Colts will be waiting to make calls on safety Julian Blackmon and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. this weekend. Blackmon is coming back from the knee injury he suffered in his final college game while Pittman hurt his toe in practice on Thursday.