James Conner good to go for Sunday

Steelers running back James Conner hurt his ankle in Monday night’s win over the Giants, but it won’t keep him from being available against the Broncos this weekend.

Conner was a full participant in practice the last two days and he was not given an injury designation for Week Two. That sets him up to play against Denver, although it remains to be seen how the Steelers balance the backfield work after Benny Snell put up 113 yards on 19 carries against the Giants.

Right guard David DeCastro has been ruled out for the second week in a row with a knee injury. His replacement Stefan Wisniewski left early with a pectoral injury and has also been ruled out against Denver.

Fourth-round pick Kevin Dotson is likely to start at guard and Chukwuma Okorafor will take over at right tackle for Zach Banner, who was placed on injured reserve this week with a torn ACL.