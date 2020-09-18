Jon Gruden tempts fate, ignores history of the actual Death Star

Getty Images

Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.

Even though its namesake was blown up by the good guys — twice — Raiders coach Jon Gruden is doubling down on referring to his new stadium in Las Vegas as the “Death Star.”

“I think it’s a cool name for our stadium,” Gruden said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I don’t give a damn about Star Wars. That’s what we’re calling our stadium and I don’t care what anybody else thinks. It’s a cool stadium, it’s a great name and we just have to play good when we’re in there.”

While Allegiant Stadium might be fully armed and operational, they won’t have fans yet to fully enjoy the experience of the new place. Players are digging it though, even if they’re too young (Gruden has no such excuse) to realize the historical impact.

“Looking at the stadium it does kind of remind me of something where Darth Vader is going to come out of a door or something like that,” tight end Darren Waller said. “I watched the movies with my dad, but I really don’t know too much about it.”

Perhaps Gruden’s right, and his version will be a part of controlling the NFL galaxy. And yet, I’ve got a bad feeling about this.