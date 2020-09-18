Kawann Short out for Panthers this week

Getty Images

The Panthers will be shorthanded on the defensive line when they take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Defensive tackle Kawann Short has been ruled out for the game. Short hurt his foot in last week’s loss to the Raiders and didn’t practice Wednesday. He was able to work in limited fashion Thursday, but was back on the sideline Friday ahead of the announcement about his status.

Zach Kerr is expected to start in Short’s place.

The Panthers also ruled out defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and guard Dennis Daley. Gross-Matos suffered a concussion in practice earlier this week while Daley is battling an ankle injury.