Kenny Golladay out again for Lions

Getty Images

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay will have to wait at least one more week before making his first appearance of the 2020 season.

The Lions ruled Golladay out for the second straight game on Friday. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury that has also kept him from practicing. Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola, Quintez Cephus, and Marvin Hall will handle receiver duties for Detroit in his absence.

Cornerback Desmond Trufant will also sit out against the Packers with a hamstring injury. First-round pick Jeff Okudah has had hamstring trouble as well, but he’s set to make his NFL debut after failing to receive an injury designation this week.

Guard Joe Dahl (groin) and tight end Hunter Bryant (hamstring) are out. Tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot), safety C.J. Moore (hamstring), cornerback Darryl Roberts (calf), and defensive tackle Nick Williams (shoulder) are listed as questionable.