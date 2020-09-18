Kevin Stefanski hopes Thursday wasn’t offense’s ceiling

Getty Images

The Browns will have more fun talking about their offense this week.

A 38-6 loss to the Ravens in the season opener led to questions about Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham and others on the unit, but posting 434 yards en route to a 35-30 win changes the conversation. They showed great balance with 215 yards on the ground and 219 through the air, including a 43-yard touchdown pass to Beckham in the second quarter that addressed one of the opening week’s shortcomings.

“Great throw and catch on the touchdown to Odell — really well-executed,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “We just want to keep growing as an offense. I hope this is not the ceiling.”

Mayfield said ” the scary part is if we start clicking and keep getting better” as an offense in the coming weeks. They’ll have a home date against Washington in Week Three to see if that’s the case.