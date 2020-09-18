Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn questionable for Sunday’s game

Getty Images

The Bears didn’t get to the quarterback enough last week in the win over the Lions. They hope to get there more this week against the Giants.

But two key pass rushers are questionable to play.

Linebacker Khalil Mack remained limited in Friday’s practice. He was limited the other two workdays this week, too.

Linebacker Robert Quinn, who missed last week with an ankle injury, returned to a full practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday.

Quinn received a questionable designation, though.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who missed Thursday’s practice with an illness, returned Friday for a full practice. He was not listed on the game status report.

Mack played 67 of 78 defensive snaps against the Lions, and Hicks saw action on 55. Hicks had the team’s only sack in Week One as the Bears managed only five quarterback hits.

Receiver Ted Ginn Jr. and tight end Jimmy Graham received veteran rest days Friday.