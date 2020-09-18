Matt Milano, Tremaine Edmunds out for Bills this weekend

Getty Images

The Bills will be shorthanded on defense in Miami on Sunday.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on WGR Friday that linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds will both be out of the lineup against the Dolphins. Edmunds is dealing with a shoulder injury while Milano has been sidelined by a hamstring injury.

A.J. Klein, Tyrel Dodson, Del'Shawn Phillips, and Tyler Matakevich make up the rest of the linebacker group, although Phillips has also missed both days of practice this week. Andre Smith is on the practice squad and could be promoted to play this weekend.

The Bills added defensive end Jerry Hughes to the injury report Thursday with a calf injury, so they could be more shorthanded on defense if things go the wrong way on that front.