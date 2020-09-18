NFL sees “night and day” difference with sideline mask compliance

Getty Images

When it comes to wearing masks, the league has huffed and puffed. Will it have to blow anyone’s house down?

Based on Thursday night’s game, the preliminary answer is probably not, at least not for now. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league detected a “night and day” difference when it comes to properly wearing face coverings.

Throughout much of Week One, plenty of coaches and others on the sideline failed to comply with the requirement to cover the nose and mouth, prompting a memo from the league threatening discipline for further infractions.

The source says the situation is still “not perfect,” but it’s improving. Come Sunday, we’ll see whether the warning takes.

If not, some cash could be taken from the pockets of teams and/or those who fail to properly wear masks.