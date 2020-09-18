Rams sign Robert Woods to four-year extension

September 18, 2020
The long-awaited contract extension for Rams wide receiver Robert Woods is done.

Woods and the Rams have agreed to a four-year contract extension with $32 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $68 million, according to multiple reports.

The 28-year-old Woods has been with the Rams since 2017, when he signed a four-year contract as a free agent from the Bills.

Last year Woods had a career-high 90 catches, and had 1,134 receiving yards.

The Rams also recently locked up wide receiver Cooper Kupp for the long term, and they hope the two of them are Jared Goff‘s top receivers for years to come.

  1. Woods is the most complete receiver in the league. Can’t wait to hear what the huge Ram fan Mike Florio has to say about this.

  2. Sometimes FA signings work out. Woods’ second contract with the Rams worth twice as much as his first one. Good route runner, good hands, good blocker and good teammate.

  3. It’s going to be an interesting off-season for the Rams. I checked and their top nine players under contract for next year are making over $137M. Supposedly the cap next year is going to be in the neighborhood of $175M. That means they are only going to have $38M left for the other 44 players. They can’t get rid of either Goff or Donald without taking huge cap hits ($50 for Goff, $60M for Donald).

    Just for fun, I checked Dallas. Their top seven players combine for $111M. That would leave $64M for the other 46 players. Keep in mind, that top seven does not include Dak. If they give him the $35M he wants that means they would be in even worse shape than the Rams since they’d have $29M left for the other 45 players.

    It’s going to be a very interesting off-season for both of those teams.

