Shaun Wade, Wyatt Davis opt back in at Ohio State

Getty Images

The Big Ten announced plans to play an abbreviated season this week and that’s changed the mind of a couple of Ohio State players who said they were turning their attention to the 2021 draft.

Cornerback Shaun Wade and guard Wyatt Davis have both decided to opt back into playing this year. Wade discussed his decision during a Thursday appearance on ESPN.

“Really, back in January, I didn’t go to the draft and my goal was to come back, be a captain, get my degree,” Wade said. “And they didn’t cancel football. Now it’s back. So since it’s back, we’ve got a chance to win a national championship. That’s been my goal since day one. So that’s what we’re striving for. That’s what we’re gonna strive for when we get back in October.”

Wade said he had settled on an agent after his initial decision to opt out, but that he didn’t sign any paperwork making that choice official. While the NCAA allows for communication with an agent, Wade may have to to go through a reinstatement process if he entered into any agreement with a representative.