Titans rule out A.J. Brown

Getty Images

Word this week was that Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is week-to-week as a result of a bone bruise in his knee and he won’t be able to answer the bell for Week Two.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced on Friday that Brown has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Brown had a quiet opener with five catches for 39 yards, but was the team’s leading receiver with 52 catches for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Corey Davis, Adam Humphries, Kalif Raymond and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will be the team’s wideouts.

Running back Darrynton Evans (hamstring) is also out this weekend. Vrabel said that cornerback Malcolm Butler (calf) is progressing well after being added to the injury report on Thursday.