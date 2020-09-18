Titans to add fans gradually starting in October

Getty Images

The Titans know that the maximum capacity of Nissan Stadium this year will be around 21 percent.

And they’re going to work gradually to get there.

Via Erik Bacharach of the Nashville Tennessean, the city of Nashville and the Titans announced their plan to start bringing fans back into the mix in October.

Mayor John Cooper said Nissan Stadium could host up to 10 percent of the stadium’s 69,143 capacity for the Oct. 4 game against the Steelers, 12.5 percent for the Oct. 11 game against the Bills, and 15 percent for the Oct. 18 game against the Texans.

They could eventually reach 21 percent in November and December, depending on the state of the COVID-19 outbreak at that point.

Titans team president Burke Nihill said that number (around 14,500) was “the maximum capacity our facility can accommodate under current [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines.”

“Of course, as we go through this process, we understand that we may need to be flexible on these capacities as we learn more information,” Nihill said. “This is a plan that has been in development with key health experts since early spring. We’ve had months to prepare for this day, and feel extremely confident in the safe stadium plan.”

The Titans will play before an empty house Sunday when they host the Jaguars.