Tyron Smith, Anthony Brown listed as questionable

Getty Images

The Cowboys already are starting an undrafted rookie at right tackle with starter La'el Collins on injured reserve and out at least two more games. They are crossing their fingers left tackle Tyron Smith can go Sunday against the Falcons.

But they aren’t certain.

Smith popped up on the injury report Thursday with a neck injury. He did not practice again Friday, and the Cowboys list him as questionable.

“It’s something that happened during individual yesterday,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Friday morning. “So we’re really just frankly going through the process, gathering the information. But as far as the plan, you’re always working different scenarios. We’ll continue to do that today and tomorrow, and really we’ll see how Tyron is tomorrow is the determining factor.”

The Cowboys added cornerback Anthony Brown to the injury report with ribs that limited him. He is questionable as well.

Receiver Amari Cooper (foot) was a full participant Friday after being limited Thursday. Cooper, cornerback Jourdan Lewis (ankle) and pass rusher Aldon Smith (tooth) are good to play.

Cooper said he bruised his foot during the loss to the Rams, but that it won’t affect him this week.