Getty Images

The Vikings are adding some offensive line depth, after a midweek injury to guard Pat Elflein.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Vikings are signing center Brett Jones from the practice squad, to fill the spot created by Elflein going on IR.

Elflein suffered a torn ligament in his thumb and needs surgery, which will keep him out more than three weeks.

Dru Samia is expected to start in Elflein’s spot at right guard.