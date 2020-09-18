Week Two injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week Two of the 2020 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Browns and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

49ers at Jets

TE George Kittle (knee) and CB Jason Verrett (hamstring) will miss the first of the 49ers’ two straight games at MetLife Stadium. DE Dee Ford (neck) is questionable.

WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and QB Joe Flacco (neck) are out for the Jets. LB Tarell Basham (hip), RB La’Mical Perine (ankle) and LB Avery Williamson (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Bills at Dolphins

The Bills ruled out linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder), Matt Milano (hamstring) and Del'Shawn Phillips (quadricep) for this week’s game.

LB Elandon Roberts (concussion) is out for the Dolphins, S Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) is listed as doubtful and WR DeVante Parker (hamstring) is set to be a gametime decision.

Broncos at Steelers

LB Mark Barron (hamstring) and RB Phillip Lindsay (foot) will not play for the Broncos. T Garett Bolles (elbow), WR Tyrie Cleveland (hip) and WR Courtland Sutton (shoulder) make up the team’s questionable contingent.

The Steelers ruled out guards David DeCastro (knee) and Stefen Wisniewski (chest) before placing Wisniewski on injured reserve.

Vikings at Colts

Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler (rib) will not play on Sunday.

The Colts ruled out TE Jack Doyle (ankle, knee) and they listed five players as questionable. S Julian Blackmon (knee), DE Justin Houston (calf), WR Zach Pascal (ankle), WR Michael Pittman (toe), and CB Isaiah Rodgers (ankle) make up that group.

Jaguars at Titans

TE Tyler Davis (knee) has been ruled out. Every other Jaguars player is set to play.

The Titans ruled out WR A.J. Brown (knee) and RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring). LB Vic Beasley (knee), CB Malcolm Butler (quadricep), G Jamil Douglas (hand), and LB Derick Roberson (knee) are listed as questionable.

Falcons at Cowboys

The Falcons ruled out DE Charles Harris (ankle) and CB Kendall Sheffield (foot). DT Marlon Davidson (knee) is unlikely to play after being listed as doubtful and T Jake Matthews (knee) is listed as questionable.

T Tyron Smith (neck) and CB Anthony Brown (ribs) are questionable to be in the lineup for the Cowboys in a matchup of 0-1 teams.

Rams at Eagles

TE Gerald Everett (back) is out for the Rams, but the team’s otherwise healthy for Sunday.

Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) will miss his second straight game. Defensive ends Derek Barnett (hamstring) and Brandon Graham (concussion) are listed as questionable.

Giants at Bears

S Adrian Colbert (quadricep) is out for the Giants. WR Golden Tate (hamstring) could make his 2020 debut after being listed as questionable. LB Carter Coughlin (hamstring) is also listed as questionable.

Edge defenders Khalil Mack (knee) and Robert Quinn (ankle) are both questionable for the Bears.

Lions at Packers

The Lions ruled out TE Hunter Bryant (hamstring), G Joe Dahl (groin), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), and CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring) for Week Two. They also listed S C.J. Moore (hamstring), CB Darryl Roberts (calf), T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot), and DT Nicholas Williams (shoulder) as questionable to play.

DT Kenny Clark (groin), LB Randy Ramsey (groin), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), and G Lane Taylor (knee) have been ruled out for the Packers’ home opener. DE Montravius Adams (toe), TE Josiah Deguara (shin, ankle), S Raven Greene (quadricep), C Lucas Patrick (shoulder), and G Billy Turner (knee) all drew questionable designations.

Panthers at Buccaneers

G Dennis Daley (ankle), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (concussion) and DT Kawann Short (foot) are not going to play for the Panthers.

WR Chris Godwin (concussion) was back at practice for the Buccaneers on Friday, but is still listed as doubtful. TE Antony Auclair (calf) was ruled out before being placed on injured reserve.

Washington Football Team at Cardinals

Washington will not have LB Cole Holcomb (knee) this week. LB Thomas Davis (calf) and CB Kendall Fuller (knee) are considered questionable.

C Mason Cole (hamstring) and TE Maxx Williams (ankle) are out for the Cardinals. LB Kylie Fitts (wrist) and T Josh Jones (ankle) are questionable for the matchup of 1-0 teams.

Ravens at Texans

The Ravens will play without DT Justin Madubuike (knee) and WR Chris Moore (finger) on Sunday. RB Justice Hill (thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (hip) and T Ronnie Stanley (hip) drew questionable tags.

WR Brandin Cooks (quadricep), T Tytus Howard (ankle), RB Duke Johnson (ankle), and LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring) are all listed as questionable for the Texans.

Chiefs at Chargers

The Chiefs will play without DE Alex Okafor (hamstring), DT Khalen Saunders (elbow) and CB Charvarius Ward (hand) in their first divisional game of the year.

RB Justin Jackson (quadricep) is considered doubtful to play for the Chargers, but everyone else on the active roster is available.

Patriots at Seahawks

Rookie LB Josh Uche (ankle) is out for the Patriots. DT Adam Butler (shoulder), LB Brandon Copeland (knee), WR Julian Edelman (knee), WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder), TE Dalton Keene (neck), and WR Matt Slater (knee) are listed as questionable.

The Seahawks don’t expect to have DE Rasheem Green (neck) or T Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral) after listing them as doubtful. WR Phillip Dorsett (foot) is the only player listed as questionable.